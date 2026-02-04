Skip to content

Rainy River Rec’s Winter Carnival Happening Feb. 6 – Feb. 8

Rainy River’s Winter Carnival begins this weekend, and runs Feb. 6 through Feb. 8, with three days of family-friendly winter events across the community. Friday includes public skating, a parent-versus-kids hockey game, and a meat draw with karaoke. Saturday features a pancake breakfast, family curling bonspiel, chili cookoff, and cornhole tournament. Sunday wraps with the Rick Bourre Memorial Ice Fishing Derby, winter games, and awards. Events take place at the Rainy River Rec and Legion Branch Fifty-Four. For full details, visit Rainy River Rec Page on Facebook.

February 4, 2026

Warroad Senior Awarded Triple A Award

Congratulations to Warroad Seniors Kendan Curtis and Linnea Harren, who have been selected as Warroad’s Triple A Award
February 4, 2026

Chargers Robotics and Drones Team Awarded Airmanship Award at Recent Competition

The Grygla Chargers Robotics and Drones team 4149 wrapped up their season this week with a competition in
February 4, 2026

Demuth Campaigns In Crookston

Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth brought her campaign for Governor to Crookston on Monday. The Republican
« Prev1234567Next »