Rainy River Rec’s Winter Carnival Happening Feb. 6 – Feb. 8

Rainy River’s Winter Carnival begins this weekend, and runs Feb. 6 through Feb. 8, with three days of family-friendly winter events across the community. Friday includes public skating, a parent-versus-kids hockey game, and a meat draw with karaoke. Saturday features a pancake breakfast, family curling bonspiel, chili cookoff, and cornhole tournament. Sunday wraps with the Rick Bourre Memorial Ice Fishing Derby, winter games, and awards. Events take place at the Rainy River Rec and Legion Branch Fifty-Four. For full details, visit Rainy River Rec Page on Facebook.