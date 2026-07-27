Regular Sleep Habits will Help Children get back to School Routine

With the start of the school year just weeks away, health experts say now is the time to help kids get back into a regular sleep routine. UW Health Dr. Casey Freymiller says families shouldn’t try to make bedtime changes all at once. Instead, he recommends moving bedtime earlier by about 15 minutes every few days, saying small adjustments are much easier for children to stick with.

Freymiller says a lack of sleep doesn’t just leave kids feeling tired. It can also lead to mood swings, irritability, and emotional outbursts, while affecting learning, memory, and growth. He says one of the biggest reasons kids struggle to fall asleep is too much screen time before bed, and explains why putting devices away can make a big difference.

Freymiller recommends replacing screen time with relaxing activities and maintaining a consistent wake-up schedule.