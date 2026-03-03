Remote Area Border Crossing Program Ending in 2026

The Canada Border Services Agency says it will discontinue the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program on Sept. 14, 2026, affecting travelers between Ontario and northern Minnesota, including communities along the Highway 11 corridor such as Roseau, Warroad and Baudette.

Under the current RABC program, U.S. and Canadian residents have been able to cross in certain remote areas without reporting at staffed ports of entry. Active permits will remain valid through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13, 2026. After that, travelers must report to border officials by calling designated telephone reporting sites or using staffed ports of entry when entering Canada.

The shift to telephone reporting is intended to enhance security, align with broader reporting procedures, and bring consistency to remote crossings. CBSA says it is consulting with local communities, businesses and law enforcement on where new reporting sites will be located, with details expected in the coming months.

Residents and visitors who use remote crossings should prepare for the change ahead of next fall. Travelers can find more information on the CBSA website at www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca.