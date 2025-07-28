Roseau HWY 11 Construction Update

Roseau, MINN. – Construction continues in Roseau along Highway 11. From July 28 to August 1, traffic configuration stays the same. Work continues on sidewalks west of the bridge, and crews will begin grading and preparing the area for paving. The existing storm sewer crossings will be removed, and lighting installation will move to the west side of the bridge.

The Roseau Highway 11 project includes resurfacing the roadway, upgrading sidewalks, removing outdated signals, improving the bridge, and updating lighting and utilities. Drivers should continue using the detour via Center Street West.

Once finished, the upgrades will mean a safer road, improved intersections, better drainage, and enhanced access for pedestrians. The project is on track to wrap up in early September, weather permitting.

To get updates or learn more, visit mndot.gov. For real-time travel info across Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or download the 511 app on your phone.