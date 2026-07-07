Roseau Pedestrian Bridge Opens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, July 7, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — A quarter-century vision is finally becoming a reality as construction on the new Roseau River pedestrian bridge enters its final week, with city officials announcing a July 8 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project’s completion.

The highly anticipated $1.6 million project, which is 99% complete according to Monday’s City Council meeting, establishes a critical walking and cycling link for the north side of the city, transforming local recreation and daily commuting. The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday, with Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson describing it as a “special event” requiring special notice.

Though not yet officially open, the bridge has already seen some unauthorized use. “Golf carts are already going over pedestrian bridge,” Peterson noted, while reminding residents that the structure is intended as a “non-motorized vehicle bridge.”

The roots of this project trace back to a 1999 State Transportation planning study, where community stakeholders identified an urgent need for a dedicated, non-motorized trail network. Decades ago, a pedestrian bridge crossed the Roseau Dam at this exact location, but it was low, disrupted river flow, and suffered frequent flood damage. The city spent the next 25 years building permanent flood protections to ensure a new bridge structure could be safely constructed at this location.

Funding for the $1.6 million structure was successfully secured through four separate State and Federal grants following the city’s initial application in 2020. Due to funding constraints, the city split the project into two distinct phases.

The upcoming July opening marks the completion of Phase One, which delivers the main bridge structure alongside new non-motorized trail connections to Main Avenue North and 3rd Avenue Northeast. Phase Two, scheduled for completion within the next two to three years, will extend the path directly to 4th Avenue Northeast and the Roseau Community School Campus. This final phase will also introduce specialized trail lighting to ensure maximum safety for evening commuters, students, and families.