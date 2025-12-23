Roseau Superintendent Holiday Break Message

Most local and area schools are going on Christmas Break today, with most returning to school on January 5th to begin the new year. Tom Jerome, Superintendent of Roseau School District talked with us to send a holiday message to those apart of the Roseau School District that make a huge impact, and to those who continue to work over the holiday break period to ensure a smooth transition into 2026.

Again Roseau schools do have sports over the holiday break, most notably, holiday tournaments taking place next week throughout Northwest Minnesota. Students return to the classroom Monday January 5th.