The National Collegiate Hockey conference released its preseason poll yesterday. Several area boys high school players dot the rosters among the top teams. St. Cloud State is fourth. The Huskies have former Warrior Daimon Gardner on the roster. Western Michigan University is sixth. The Broncos will have former Warriors Grant and Hampton Slukynsky on their roster. Minnesota-Duluth will have Warroad boys hockey all-time leading scorer Jayson Shaugabay. Last seasons NCAA national champion was chosen as the top team followed by the University of North Dakota.