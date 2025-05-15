Skip to content

Sugarbeet Planting mostly complete

A majority of sugarbeet planting is completed, and other crops continue to progress. Dr Eric Branch with the University of Minnesota Extension tells us how planting is going so far, and what some potential challenges may be on the horizon with recent weather trends. 

Branch says there are also a number of trials being done this year, including one of his which recently started during planting. Branch tells us about some of the trials going on across the region.

May 16, 2025

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement 

Earlier this week on Thursday state legislative leaders came to an agreement on the framework of a state
May 16, 2025

DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

Almost 500 wildfires have been reported with all the heat, low humidity, dryness, and high winds. On the
May 16, 2025

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

A new Lake of the Woods Superintendent will be taking the helm for the upcoming school year this
