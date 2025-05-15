Sugarbeet Planting mostly complete

A majority of sugarbeet planting is completed, and other crops continue to progress. Dr Eric Branch with the University of Minnesota Extension tells us how planting is going so far, and what some potential challenges may be on the horizon with recent weather trends.

Branch says there are also a number of trials being done this year, including one of his which recently started during planting. Branch tells us about some of the trials going on across the region.

