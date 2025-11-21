Two Rivers Watershed to Closely Monitor Winter Conditions after Fall Flooding 

Last month, the Two Rivers Watershed in Roseau and Kittson County went through some fall flooding, and the area is still seeing some of its ramifications. Dan Money of the Two Rivers watershed tells us what caused this flooding.

While the flooding was minor, Money says there were some things in the district that were affected, including the fall harvest, and construction.

Money says they will also be closely monitoring winter conditions this year, as fall flooding could be a sign of more to come in the spring.

Our full conversation with Dan Money: