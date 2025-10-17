UMN Biosecurity Tips as Bird Flu Continues to Spread

Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to infiltrate poultry facilities despite ongoing improvements in biosecurity.

Dr. Abby Schuft with the University of Minnesota Extension says we’re beyond having clean boots and clothing when entering birds’ housing, and need to focus on other environmental concepts and factors contributing to the spread.

Schuft encourages poultry producers and bird owners to be very observant as migratory patterns increase and harvest advances.

There have been 17 cases of avian flu across eight Minnesota counties in the past several weeks.