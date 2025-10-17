Skip to content

UMN Biosecurity Tips as Bird Flu Continues to Spread

Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to infiltrate poultry facilities despite ongoing improvements in biosecurity. 

Dr. Abby Schuft with the University of Minnesota Extension says we’re beyond having clean boots and clothing when entering birds’ housing, and need to focus on other environmental concepts and factors contributing to the spread.

Schuft encourages poultry producers and bird owners to be very observant as migratory patterns increase and harvest advances. 

There have been 17 cases of avian flu across eight Minnesota counties in the past several weeks.

October 16, 2025

Youth Hunting Safety Reminders

The Minnesota Youth Deer Gun season kicked off today, and our young hunters are reminded to make sure
October 16, 2025

Northerly Park Update

By Graham Scher – October 16th, 2025 Northwest Angle, Minn – The Northwest Angle is developing Northerly Park
October 16, 2025

MN Ag Commissioner Visits NW Region

Minnesota Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen recently toured northwest Minnesota.  R&J News spoke to Petersen about his visit. More
