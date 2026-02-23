Update from Michelle Fischbach

Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota District 7 updated as a cosponsor on the Save America Act. This legislation has passed the House floor for the second time and is now in the Senate. The SAVE America Act will require proof of citizenship to register to vote and require a valid photo ID to vote in federal elections. It will also force states to establish programs to identify and remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls.

The support for voter identification is overwhelming: 84% of Americans support requiring photo ID to vote, and 83% support providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time.

I also sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take action against Governor Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon, as they have refused to hand over Minnesota’s voter rolls. The DOJ originally requested these records in early January to ensure the state is complying with federal laws, like the Civil Rights Act of 1960, which are designed to prevent illegal voting and fraud.