Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride in Grand Rapids this Weekend

The 17th Annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride is Saturday January 31st in Grand Rapids. Roseau County Veteran Service Officer Marty Howes will be attending the event put on by the Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund and the Minnesota Snowmobilers association.

The snowmobile ride offers veterans and active-duty personnel a free day of riding with provided meals and lodging. Pre-registration is required for the event. Howes explains how the event works and how special it is for the Veterans participating.

You can see more about the snowmobile ride at their website at mseaf.org 

More from Marty Howes coming up next week with more of a recap of January for the Roseau County Veterans Service Office.

January 30, 2026

