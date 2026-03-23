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Warroad Area Community Fund Accepting Applications for 2026 Spring Grant Round

The Warroad Area Community Fund is accepting applications for its 2026 spring grant round, offering financial support to local nonprofits and public entities.

Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available for projects, programs and activities that aim to enhance quality of life for residents and visitors in the Warroad area. Eligible applicants must be located within the Warroad School District.

The fund, established in 2022, is supported by donations from local businesses, residents and community members. Applications are due April 30, and award notifications are expected by June 1. Past recipients must submit final reports to remain eligible for additional funding.

For more information or to apply, visit NWMF.org under the Open Grants section.

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