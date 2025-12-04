Warroad Area Women of Today Select Penny Turgeon-Kimble for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Honors

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 4, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad’s Annual tree lighting ceremony, hosted by the Warroad Area Women of Today, will take place this Saturday December 6th at 5 PM at Warroad’s Allison Park. Penny Turgeon Kimble was selected as this year’s Light Up the Holidays Honoree to officially kick off the holiday season in Warroad.

Turgeon-Kimble has dedicated years of service to the community in the form of fundraisers, quilt-making, and starting the non-profit organization Moxie, Inc. which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for area communities. She shared with us her philosophy, and what has inspired her to help others:

On her reaction to the nomination, Turgeon-Kimble shared:

She also wanted to express gratitude to the Women of Today for their work throughout the community:

Penny will be flipping the switch at this year’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Warroad this Saturday at 5 PM in Allison Park. This Warroad Area Women of Today sponsored event is free to the public, and will include a visit from Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate, and caroling for attendees to enjoy.