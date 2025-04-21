Skip to content

Warroad City Update

Updates on the Highway 11 Project, the Highway 11 Bridge Project, Last week’s training burn by the Warroad Fire Department and other items were apart of the Warroad City update on Monday morning. Mayor Tom Goldsmith was the guest on “Community Conversation” and commented on the training burn conducted by the Warroad Fire Department at the “Triple 7’s” Hotel.

He also commented on the continuation of the Highway 11 Project in the city.


A part of the Highway 11 Project is repair to the Highway 11 bridge and Goldsmith detailed what’s happening there.

He also got listeners up to date on the Warroad Regional Point Project.

Other topics that were discussed were this week’s 21st Annual Warroad City Wide Clean-up and the Warroad Outdoor Pool.

