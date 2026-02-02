Warroad Company Closing its Doors this Weekend

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company has announced it will be closing its Warroad location on Lake Street in downtown Warroad after nine years in the community.

In a statement, the company said it is grateful for the memories made and thanked its employees, the Warroad community, and the distributors, businesses, and patrons who supported the Lake of the Woods Brewing Company brand across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, and Wyoming.

The Warroad taproom will remain open through Saturday, February 7th. While the Warroad location is closing, Lake of the Woods Brewing Company says its handcrafted brews will continue to be available at its Kenora and Winnipeg taprooms.

The company also hinted at what’s next, saying it’s excited for a future endeavor planned for the iconic space at 104 Main Avenue, with more details to be announced.