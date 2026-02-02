Skip to content

Warroad Company Closing its Doors this Weekend

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company has announced it will be closing its Warroad location on Lake Street in downtown Warroad after nine years in the community.

In a statement, the company said it is grateful for the memories made and thanked its employees, the Warroad community, and the distributors, businesses, and patrons who supported the Lake of the Woods Brewing Company brand across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, and Wyoming.

The Warroad taproom will remain open through Saturday, February 7th. While the Warroad location is closing, Lake of the Woods Brewing Company says its handcrafted brews will continue to be available at its Kenora and Winnipeg taprooms.

The company also hinted at what’s next, saying it’s excited for a future endeavor planned for the iconic space at 104 Main Avenue, with more details to be announced.

February 3, 2026

Unified Basketball Recap from Roseau Winterfest

Roseau’s Winterfest took place this past week in Roseau County and School Superintendent Tom Jerome shared his story
February 3, 2026

LOW Knowledge Bowl Wraps in Thief River Falls

The Lake of the Woods Knowledge Bowl team participated in the all-school competition last week in Thief River
February 2, 2026

Federal Data Shows Minnesota Medicaid Program Error Rate Lower Than National Average

New federal data shows Minnesota’s Medicaid program has a significantly lower improper payment rate than the national average.
