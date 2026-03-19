Warroad Public Schools, Mar. 19 Precautionary Lockdown Lifted

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, March 19 , 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – This morning, Warroad Public Schools was placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat was called into the school. The lockdown began around 8:45 a.m. and was lifted shortly after 10:10 a.m.

The Warroad Police Department, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, responded immediately. Warroad Police Chief Wade Steinbring led the response.

Steinbring says authorities were able to quickly assess the situation after the threat was reported, and provided more details:

He praised school staff and administration for following safety procedures, and thanked first responders and parents for their cooperation and patience.

Steinbring says the department will review the incident and continue working to keep the community safe:

The lockdown was lifted after authorities determined there was no ongoing threat, and classes resumed as normal.