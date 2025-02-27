Wednesday on the Morning Show, Laura Larson joined us for the weekly Warroad River Place update. Recently there was a quilting class held in conjunction with the Warroad Folk School and Larson shared this story from that event

She went on to talk about another class that is happening this weekend at River Place

Coming up on March 21st their will be two events at River Place, similiar to what they have done in the past

To follow these and any other events at Warroad River Place, You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram or on their website.