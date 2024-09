THE WARROAD SCHOOL BOARD MET ON TUESDAY, SUPERINTENDENT DR. SEAN YATES DROPPED BY AND TALKED ABOUT SOME EARLY SCHOOL YEAR ITEMS, INCLUDING FUNDING FOR THE DISTRICT.



THE WARROAD SCHOOL PASSED AN OPERATING LEVY A FEW YEARS AGO AND HE TALKED ABOUT WHAT THAT FUNDING HAS ALLOWED THE SCHOOL TO DO.





HE WENT ON TO TALK ABOUT THE PROCESS THE DISTRICT IS GOING THROUGH TO ASK FOR AN INCREASE IN THEIR LOCAL OPTIONAL REVENUE.



TUNE TO KKWQ 92.5FM AND KRWB 1410AM & 102.9FM ON THURSDAY AS WE CHAT WITH DR. YATES DURING THE WARROAD SCHOOL NEWS REPORT AT 7:30.