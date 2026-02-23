Warroad School Board Confirms Electric School Buses coming next School Year

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting, Inc.

A busy Warroad School Board meeting last week held several big announcements for the upcoming school year including starting before Labor Day for the next 2 years. Superintendent Dr. Shawn Yates also told us about a recent grant Warroad schools approved from the Department of Commerce that will help their modern transportation system. Dr. Yates tells us more.

Yates was asked how the school will plan to utilize the electric school buses with their transportation plan.

Yates said Warroad Schools expect to have the 2 electric school buses ready to go by the end of next school year.

The Warroad School Board meeting provided more exciting school news. More on that coming up later this week in future newscasts here on KQ92 and KRWB.