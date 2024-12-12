Warroad Town Hall Meeting

During Tuesday’s Town Hall meeting at the Warroad School, Blayke Nelson, Marvin talent recruitment manager provided an update on recruitment at Marvin. He noted last year that 857 people were hired at the Warroad facility. Nelson shared information on Canadian seasonal employees and several new hires from Puerto Rico. Of the twelve from Puerto Rico, eight indicated they loved the area and wanted to stay. He was asked about recruitment goals for 2025.

The company is hoping to bring down the high weekly work hours.

One area that Marvin has made tremendous strides in, is the reduction of retention losses from 40 percent to a little over 32 percent. He shared his thoughts on how that has been achieved.

That was Blayke Nelson, Marvin talent recruitment manager.