Warroad Town Hall Meeting

During Tuesday’s Town Hall meeting at the Warroad School, Blayke Nelson, Marvin talent recruitment manager provided an update on recruitment at Marvin. He noted last year that 857 people were hired at the Warroad facility. Nelson shared information on Canadian seasonal employees and several new hires from Puerto Rico. Of the twelve from Puerto Rico, eight indicated they loved the area and wanted to stay. He was asked about recruitment goals for 2025.

The company is hoping to bring down the high weekly work hours.

One area that Marvin has made tremendous strides in, is the reduction of retention losses from 40 percent to a little over 32 percent. He shared his thoughts on how that has been achieved.

That was Blayke Nelson, Marvin talent recruitment manager.

December 9, 2024

The next quarterly Warroad Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday 12/10

Warroad Community Development will be hosting their final town hall meeting of 2024 at Warroad High School at
December 3, 2024

Warroad Library & Warroad Heritage Center host a Christmas Open House on Sunday December 8th

The Warroad Heritage Center and the Warroad Public Library are teaming up to put on a “Christmas Open
December 3, 2024

Roseau County Trailblazers Membership Drive this weekend

This weekend the Roseau County Trailblazers Snowmobile Club will be having their annual membership drive this weekend. The
