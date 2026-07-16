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Weather Moves Tonight’s Roseau Summer Concert Indoors

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — Rainy weather is forcing a venue change for tonight’s Roseau Summer Concert Series performance. Organizers have announced that this evening’s concert featuring the contemporary Christian group CHOS3N has been moved indoors to the Roseau School Theatre because of smoky and damp conditions. Music gets underway at 6:30 tonight, with the Roseau ALS Team serving a taco meal beginning around 6 p.m. before the concert. Organizers remind attendees that while the meal will be served before the show, food and drinks are not allowed inside the theater. CHOS3N, based in Strathcona, performs a mix of original songs and contemporary praise and worship music. Organizers encourage concertgoers to follow the Roseau Summer Concert Series social media page for any future schedule updates throughout the season.

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