What to do if your vehicle slides off the road or breaks down

Winter weather produces slick and dangerous driving conditions and can result in drivers sliding into ditches and stalled along the road. While we all try to avoid these incidents, the reality is that it happens. Acting with proper safety during this time is crucial. The greatest danger isn’t always the initial incident – it can be the secondary crash when other drivers hit the same patch of ice or fail to see you. This can be extremely dangerous for the victims of the initial crash and first responders on the scene.

If you find yourself stuck or disabled on the roadside, you should:

Never get out of your vehicle: to inspect damage on a busy or icy road. You are safer inside the steel frame of your vehicle. Keep your seat belt fastened, turn on your hazard lights immediately so other drivers can see you.

If the vehicle is disabled, shift to the seat furthest away from traffic. If the car is drivable, don’t worry about “preserving the scene.” Carefully drive to the nearest off-ramp, parking lot, or underpass to get away from traffic. Always make sure to call 911 when safe to do so.