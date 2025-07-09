$11 million available for land protection via revamped Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) Drinking Water Program

St. Paul, MINN. – Funding is now available from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, or BWSR, to help protect drinking water sources across the state.

Two opportunities are now open through the newly updated Reinvest in Minnesota Drinking Water Program. This program supports conservation easements on private land and land purchases by local governments in areas that are vulnerable to pollution.

The goal is to protect drinking water by keeping harmful substances, like nitrogen, out of sensitive soil and groundwater. Landowners who enroll in the program can now receive more competitive payments, with added flexibility in how the land is used.

A total of $11 million from Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund is up for grabs.

For private landowners, the program offers payments in exchange for placing their land into permanent conservation easements. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed monthly. Interested landowners should contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District to apply.

For local governments, funding is available to purchase land that helps protect drinking water sources. Cities, counties, tribes, and water suppliers can apply by submitting materials through BWSR’s website.

To learn more, visit bwsr.state.mn.us.