Crop Ratings Edged Lower Last Week

Minnesota crop conditions declined slightly over the past week as uneven rainfall continues to impact fields across the state.

According to the USDA’s latest weekly crop report, 79 percent of the state’s corn crop is rated good to excellent, down one percentage point from the previous week. Soybeans saw a larger decline, falling from 80 to 76 percent good to excellent. University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Ryan Miller says moisture conditions have varied widely across Minnesota, with some growers receiving timely rains while others have struggled with drier conditions. Miller says that uneven moisture has led to one of the biggest challenges this season—spotty soybean emergence.

Miller says some growers in the driest areas saw soybean emergence stretched over a two-week period, but recent rains have helped establish stands and keep the crop moving forward. Despite the uneven conditions, soybean emergence statewide is at 97 percent, ahead of the five-year average of 93 percent.