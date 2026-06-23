BWCA Looking at Unused Permit System

The Superior National Forest is seeking public feedback on a proposed change to the permit cancellation policy for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Forest officials say the goal is to have unused permits returned to the reservation system sooner, giving families, school groups, and other visitors a better chance to plan trips into one of Minnesota’s premier outdoor destinations. The need for the change became clear after nearly 40 percent of permits reserved when sales opened for the 2025 season went unused, preventing others from securing entry opportunities during the busy summer months.

Under the proposed policy, permit holders who cancel well in advance would receive a partial refund, while those canceling closer to their trip date would forfeit a larger portion if not all of their deposit. The changes are designed to reduce no-shows and improve access to permits for those hoping to experience the Boundary Waters. Public comments on the proposal are now being accepted by the Superior National Forest.