2025 Student Survey Shows Big Gains in Minnesota Youth Wellbeing

The Minnesota Department of Health has released results from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, showing significant improvements in student wellbeing across the state. Officials say students reported stronger connections to their schools, better overall physical and mental health, and fewer problems with bullying, substance use, and absenteeism compared to 2022.

The survey found the first reversal in a decades-long decline in student mental health, with drops in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. The percentage of 11th-grade students considering suicide is now at its lowest level in more than ten years.

Education and health leaders credit recent state investments and efforts by schools to rebuild student engagement. Students reported feeling safer at school, more supported by adults, and more connected to post-secondary opportunities.

The survey also recorded declines in tobacco, alcohol and cannabis use, an increase in healthy eating, and fewer students reporting adverse childhood experiences. New questions highlighted concerns about social media and late-night screen use, with many teens saying technology affects their sleep and responsibilities.

More than 119,000 students took the anonymous survey this year.

For full results and data, visit health.state.mn.us.

December 9, 2025

