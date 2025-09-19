Skip to content

Roseau Fire Department Annual BBQ Fundraiser

By Jon Michael Gruessing – R & J Broadcasting | September 19, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – We sat down with Roseau Fire Chief Leon Huot to talk about the upcoming barbecue they’ll be hosting this weekend, Saturday September 20th. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the banquet, and Chief Huot shared the details:

Chief Huot also let us know about pricing, where to purchase tickets, and where to stay updated with the Roseau Fire Department.

That’s Roseau Fire Chief Leon Huot, and the Roseau Fire Department’s annual barbecue is being held Saturday Sept. 20, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM or until the food runs out at Roseau’s Fire Hall.

