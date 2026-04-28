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MnDOT, CN Plans Prompt Joint Public Meeting in Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — A joint public meeting is set for Wednesday evening in Warroad, bringing together city and township officials to discuss proposed transportation changes that could impact local access.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at Warroad City Hall and includes representatives from the City of Warroad, Lake Township, and Moranville Township.

At issue are plans from MnDOT to close two crossings at 340th Street and 610th Avenue. Those crossings currently provide access from Kirkwood Drive to Highway 11. In addition, Canadian National Railway is proposing a new rail siding that would begin near Casino Road and extend east for about two miles.

Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and share concerns about how these changes could affect travel and access in the area.

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