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City of Warroad to Observe National Poppy Day May 22

The city of Warroad will observe National Poppy Day on May 22nd. Mayor Tom Goldsmith will receive the proclamation at the May 11th city council meeting, as the Warroad American Legion Auxiliary thanks city leaders in advance for supporting the annual remembrance effort.

Mayor Goldsmith is urging residents to wear the red memorial poppy in tribute to those who died in military service. The poppy became a symbol of sacrifice after World War One, inspired by the poem In Flanders Fields, and has been used for more than a century to honor fallen service members and remind communities of the cost of freedom.

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Minnesota DNR Celebrates 150 Years of Arbor Day, Plants 2 Million Seedlings

Minnesotans are marking 150 years of Arbor Day with a renewed push to “plant it forward.” The state
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Warroad Honors Steve Hagen’s 30 Years with Chamber at Town Hall

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — Warroad residents gathered at Warroad High School Theater
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Warroad Robotics Team Prepares for Worlds and Houston Highlights

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc Warroad, Minn — Warroad’s FRED Robotics team is packing up and
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