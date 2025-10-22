$5,000 Worth of Halloween Candy Stolen from Minnesota Veteran’s Porch

By Graham Scher – October 22, 2025

Nevis, Minn – Red Lake Nation News is saying a man from Nevis known for his generous Halloween spirit is reeling after $5,000 worth of Halloween candy was stolen from the front porch of his home.

Mike Wade, a veteran who lives in Nevis MN, has made it a tradition to hand out generous portions of candy to trick-or-treaters each year. Due to his PTSD and difficulty with crowds, Wade takes medication to help him prepare for the holiday, which brings him joy by seeing the kids celebrate.

Despite the theft, Wade chose not to file a police report. He says his credit card company has agreed to refund the stolen amount. Wade said he just wants kids to enjoy Halloween.

The candy that was stolen weighed 100 pounds. Mike orders such a large amount of candy to regularly give out five handfuls to each child on Halloween. The Police are investigating.