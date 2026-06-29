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Angie Craig Proposes “You Earned It, You Keep It” Social Security Bill

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is promoting a proposal she says would strengthen Social Security while putting more money back into seniors’ pockets. Craig says she’s spent the past three years developing the plan, which would eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits and require higher-income earners to pay more into the system. She says the goal is to help seniors struggling with everyday costs.

Craig says the proposal would also improve the program’s long-term finances.

Craig says the plan would extend the Social Security trust fund by 34 years while generating additional federal revenue over the next 75 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. More information on Craig’s “You Earned It, You Keep It Act” is available on her congressional website, and general Social Security information can be found at SSA dot gov.

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