DNR Urging Boaters to Prioritize Safety Over Holiday Weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to put safety first as waterways are expected to be especially busy over the Fourth of July holiday. Conservation officials say lakes and rivers will be shared by anglers, paddlers, wake surfers, and recreational boaters, making courtesy and awareness especially important.

The DNR encourages everyone to wear a life jacket, avoid alcohol while operating a watercraft, minimize distractions, and stay at least 200 feet from shorelines and other boaters to reduce the impacts of wakes. Boaters are also reminded to clean and drain their watercraft to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. More information on boating safety, watercraft permits, and boating etiquette is available on the Minnesota DNR website.