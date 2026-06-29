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DNR Urging Boaters to Prioritize Safety Over Holiday Weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to put safety first as waterways are expected to be especially busy over the Fourth of July holiday. Conservation officials say lakes and rivers will be shared by anglers, paddlers, wake surfers, and recreational boaters, making courtesy and awareness especially important.

The DNR encourages everyone to wear a life jacket, avoid alcohol while operating a watercraft, minimize distractions, and stay at least 200 feet from shorelines and other boaters to reduce the impacts of wakes. Boaters are also reminded to clean and drain their watercraft to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. More information on boating safety, watercraft permits, and boating etiquette is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

June 30, 2026

Groundbreaking Set Tuesday for Nelson Slough Improvement Project

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. STRANDQUIST, Minn — A major milestone in flood protection and conservation
June 29, 2026

Roseau School Fall Activities Meeting in August

Parents and students planning to participate in Roseau High School fall activities are invited to an informational meeting
June 29, 2026

Angie Craig Proposes “You Earned It, You Keep It” Social Security Bill

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is promoting a proposal she says would strengthen Social Security while putting more money
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