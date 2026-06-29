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Roseau School Fall Activities Meeting in August

Parents and students planning to participate in Roseau High School fall activities are invited to an informational meeting next month. The Roseau Activities Fall Meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 10th at 5:30 p.m. in the Roseau High School Theatre. Organizers say everyone will meet together before breaking out into meetings with individual fall activity coaches.

The meeting is open to parents and students interested in any fall activity. School officials also remind families that Minnesota State High School League fall activities are scheduled to begin Monday, August 17th. Contact the Roseau High School Activities Office for additional information.

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