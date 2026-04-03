Applications for 2026 Bear Hunting Season Open

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2026 bear hunting season. Prospective hunters have until Friday, May 1 to apply online, by phone, or through a license agent. The DNR says more than 5,300 licenses will be available across fifteen permit areas.

The season opens September 1 and runs through October 18. Lottery winners will be notified by June 1, and awarded licenses must be purchased by August 1. Any remaining licenses go on sale August 5. Officials say quotas were slightly increased this year where bear population trends show growth. More information is available on the DNR website.