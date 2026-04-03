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Applications for 2026 Bear Hunting Season Open

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2026 bear hunting season. Prospective hunters have until Friday, May 1 to apply online, by phone, or through a license agent. The DNR says more than 5,300 licenses will be available across fifteen permit areas.

The season opens September 1 and runs through October 18. Lottery winners will be notified by June 1, and awarded licenses must be purchased by August 1. Any remaining licenses go on sale August 5. Officials say quotas were slightly increased this year where bear population trends show growth. More information is available on the DNR website.

April 6, 2026

$90K in Awards Available for Northern MN Artists in Critical Need

$90,000 is available for artists in Northern Minnesota who need immediate assistance or care, and have until May
April 3, 2026

Warroad F.R.E.D. Robotics Team in St. Cloud next week

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — As the season heads into Week 6, the
April 3, 2026

Itasca State Park Starting Spring Activities

Spring activities were starting to ramp up at Itasca State Park, but recent snowfall will likely delay the
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