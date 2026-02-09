Badger FCCLA will have Several Competing at State Competition

The Badger School is celebrating a strong showing in FCCLA competition, with several students qualifying for the State Leadership Conference this March. Advancing to state are Emily Burkel, Adysen Gregerson, Avearah Hanson, Ava Warne, and Delyla Carpenter.

In total, 67 students competed for a chance to move on, with only those earning a score of 50 or higher advancing to the state level. The competition doesn’t stop there—top performers at state will have an even bigger opportunity ahead.

The top two competitors in each category will qualify for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference, set for July in Washington, D.C. Congratulations to all the Badger students who earned their place and best of luck at state.