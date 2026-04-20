Skip to content

MN DNR Seeks Input to Improve Regulations Books

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers, hunters and trappers to help improve the state’s regulations books.

The DNR will host a public webinar April 30 from noon to 1 p.m., where staff will answer questions and gather feedback on readability, images and overall ease of use of the annual hunting, fishing and trapping regulations.

Officials say the books help translate complex legal requirements into a format the public can easily follow, and user feedback is key to making improvements.

Comments will be accepted through May 7, including an online questionnaire, email and mail-in options.

For more information or to join the webinar, visit the Minnesota DNR regulations webpage.

April 22, 2026

U.S. Sen. Klobuchar Introduces Bi-Partisan Hemp Safety Enforcement Act

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to protect the state’s growing hemp industry from a possible
April 21, 2026

Minnesota DNR Celebrates National Volunteer Week

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 19th through the 25th, by recognizing
April 21, 2026

Smith and Klobuchar Urge DHS to Release LIHEAP Funding

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to
« Prev1234567Next »