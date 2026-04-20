MN DNR Seeks Input to Improve Regulations Books

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers, hunters and trappers to help improve the state’s regulations books.

The DNR will host a public webinar April 30 from noon to 1 p.m., where staff will answer questions and gather feedback on readability, images and overall ease of use of the annual hunting, fishing and trapping regulations.

Officials say the books help translate complex legal requirements into a format the public can easily follow, and user feedback is key to making improvements.

Comments will be accepted through May 7, including an online questionnaire, email and mail-in options.

For more information or to join the webinar, visit the Minnesota DNR regulations webpage.