Badger School Music Revue this Week

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Badger, Minn — Badger School’s music revue “Live From the Living Room” is happening today and Friday at Badger school for their annual Music Revue. Superintendent Dan Carpenter stopped by during Badger School news to tell us more about the event and the theme for the night.

Carpenter also told us what those attending can expect from the theme “Live from the Living Room”

Again that’s the Badger School District music revue today and Friday at Badger Schools. Tickets are available by contacting Badger School at 218-528-3201.