Bemidji Hosting annual NMRC FIRST Lego League event 

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be holding its annual First Lego League event in Bemidji Friday. Travis Whittington of the Bemidji FIRST LEGO League says his teams are very excited to be able to host this event again this year.

Whittington says being able to host an event like this is great, as it also allows them to showcase robotics to the community, and other local students.

As with any NMRC event, Friday’s competition is free to attend and open to the public getting underway at 9:30 AM at the Sanford Center Ballroom in Bemidji. The event runs all afternoon with the final matches concluding round 5:30.