Bemidji Hosting annual NMRC FIRST Lego League event 

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be holding its annual First Lego League event in Bemidji Friday. Travis Whittington of the Bemidji FIRST LEGO League says his teams are very excited to be able to host this event again this year. 

Whittington says being able to host an event like this is great, as it also allows them to showcase robotics to the community, and other local students. 

As with any NMRC event, Friday’s competition is free to attend and open to the public getting underway at 9:30 AM at the Sanford Center Ballroom in Bemidji. The event runs all afternoon with the final matches concluding round 5:30.

December 12, 2025

DNR Update on Acquisition of Acres in Northern Minnesota

With the DNR’s nearly 16,000-acre land acquisition now complete, the next step is deciding how each parcel will
December 12, 2025

Get Your Flu Shots this Winter

The American Medical Association and The Ad Council have started their annual “Get Your Flu Shot” campaign.  This
December 11, 2025

Controlled Quarry Blast North of Fort Frances

The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Tuesday’s loud boom across the Northeast region came from a
