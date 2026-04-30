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DNR To Plant nearly 2 Million Trees this spring

Did you know that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be planting nearly 2 million trees this spring? R&J News’ Prestin Douville tells us more: 

April 29, 2026

NWMAC Exhibit Winners Announced, several from Warroad, Roseau, and Grygla

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council recently announced their annual Art Exhibit award winners, and multiple Ada Borup West
April 28, 2026

MnDOT, CN Plans Prompt Joint Public Meeting in Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — A joint public meeting is set for Wednesday
April 28, 2026

City of Warroad to Observe National Poppy Day May 22

The city of Warroad will observe National Poppy Day on May 22nd. Mayor Tom Goldsmith will receive the
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