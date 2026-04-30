Did you know that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be planting nearly 2 million trees this spring? R&J News’ Prestin Douville tells us more:
DNR To Plant nearly 2 Million Trees this spring
NWMAC Exhibit Winners Announced, several from Warroad, Roseau, and Grygla
The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council recently announced their annual Art Exhibit award winners, and multiple Ada Borup West
MnDOT, CN Plans Prompt Joint Public Meeting in Warroad
By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — A joint public meeting is set for Wednesday
City of Warroad to Observe National Poppy Day May 22
The city of Warroad will observe National Poppy Day on May 22nd. Mayor Tom Goldsmith will receive the