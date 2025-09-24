Skip to content

Biological Control Effort Targets Emerald Ash Borer in Minnesota

The Minnesota D-N-R, Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Forest Service have expanded a biological control program to slow the spread of emerald ash borer (EAB). Since 2010, three species of non-stinging wasps have been released at 55 sites statewide. 

These wasps target E-A-B at different life stages and are safe for humans and the environment. This summer, over 5 thousand wasps were released across 200 acres in the Chippewa National Forest, totaling 84 hundred over two years. No new infestations have been reported in the forest. 

E-A-B, first found in Minnesota in 2009, kills ash trees by feeding under the bark. The state is home to an estimated 1 billion ash trees, with many more in urban areas.

September 25, 2025

Fall Harvest Update

The sugar beet pre-piling harvest continues to progress throughout the Red River Valley. Local producer Neil Rockstad says
September 24, 2025

Continuing Resolution Voted by House

Republicans in the House voted to pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open until November 21.
September 24, 2025

2025 Terry Fox Run

The 2025 Terry Fox Run Pledge Sheet is available now and it’s your chance to make a big
