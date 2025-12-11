Skip to content

Blast in their Quarry in Northern Koochiching County.

The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the loud boom and ground tremors reported by northern county residents yesterday morning were caused by a controlled blast at a quarry just north of Fort Frances, Ontario.

The blast occurred around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, carried out by a construction company working at the site. Emergency Management officials have since been in contact with the company and will now receive advance notice before any additional quarry blasts take place.

County residents will be notified ahead of future scheduled blasts to prevent confusion or alarm.

December 11, 2025

New Ice Fishing Regulation Now in Effect, More Changes in the Works

Ice Fishing is underway, and the State of Minnesota has implemented some new regulations that will be in
December 10, 2025

Itasca State Park Holding Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count next week

Itasca State Park invites you to the park next weekend for their annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count event.
December 10, 2025

Snow Blowing Reminders for this Winter

Now that we've had the biggest snowfall of the winter so far, people will be using their snow
