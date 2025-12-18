Skip to content

Blowing Snow, No Visibility Close Highways in Northwest Minnesota

Five highways in northwest Minnesota are closed today (Thurs) due to zero visibility and stalled vehicles on the roadway. 

MnDOT has shut down Highways 1, 2, 75, 175, 220. No travel is advised on Highways 9, 102, and 11. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas of west central and central Minnesota. Winds are blowing 45 to 50 miles per hour and the falling snow is creating hazardous travel conditions. 

Some areas in southern Minnesota are receiving rain that will change over to snow as temperatures fall this afternoon.

December 18, 2025

DFL Statement on House Republicans’ Health Care Vote

A bipartisan discharge petition exists in Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and prevent skyrocketing premiums
December 18, 2025

Regional Colleges Receive Emergency Grants

Red Lake Nation College and White Earth Tribal and Community College are among ten Minnesota colleges and universities
December 18, 2025

Scientists Warn Funding Cuts Could Stall Walleye Recovery

Scientists say recent funding cuts could jeopardize efforts to restore Minnesota’s walleye population. The DNR relies on advanced
« Prev1234567Next »