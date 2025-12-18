Blowing Snow, No Visibility Close Highways in Northwest Minnesota

Five highways in northwest Minnesota are closed today (Thurs) due to zero visibility and stalled vehicles on the roadway.

MnDOT has shut down Highways 1, 2, 75, 175, 220. No travel is advised on Highways 9, 102, and 11.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas of west central and central Minnesota. Winds are blowing 45 to 50 miles per hour and the falling snow is creating hazardous travel conditions.

Some areas in southern Minnesota are receiving rain that will change over to snow as temperatures fall this afternoon.