Breast Cancer: Who’s at risk?

By Graham Scher – October 27th

Roseau, Minn – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and area health agencies are promoting ways that you can help protect yourself from a cancer late diagnosis. KQ92/KRWB talked with Life Care Medical Center’s Imaging Director Brain Anderson who says breast cancer can affect all types of women, but there are factors that can put you more at risk, and that these individuals should be screened for cancer more often.

Anderson also talked about the Center for Disease Control. The CDC recommends breast cancer screening every two years, but Anderson recommends both depending on the situation.

Life Care Medical Center’s Imaging Director Brain Anderson.