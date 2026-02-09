Skip to content

Warroad’s Brock Nelson, 3rd Generation Olympian To Play Thursday in Milano-Cortina Games

Warroad native Brock Nelson has been named to the United States men’s ice hockey team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, marking a rare third-generation appearance for his family in the Games. Nelson, 34, is playing in his first Olympics while extending a rich American hockey lineage that includes his grandfather, Bill Christian, and great-uncle Roger Christian, members of the 1960 U.S. gold medal team, and his uncle Dave Christian, a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” gold-medal squad.

Nelson played Warroad Hockey, then starred at the University of North Dakota before spending more than a decade with the New York Islanders, where he became one of the franchise’s most consistent scorers. Since joining the Colorado Avalanche this season, he’s continued that production, adding veteran leadership to one of the NHL’s top contenders.

NHL players return to the Olympic hockey tournament for the first time since 2014, with the U.S. hoping to end a decades-long gold-medal drought.

The U.S. men open their Olympic campaign against Latvia on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 2:10 p.m. Central Standard Time. The game will be televised live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock in the United States

February 10, 2026

Warroad Council Approves GIS Update, Discusses Utility Repairs and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 10, 2026 WARROAD, MINN. – The
February 9, 2026

Frosty Week and Frosty Dance is at Warroad High School

This week at Warroad High School, students are turning up the winter spirit with Frosty Week.  All week
February 9, 2026

Minnesota Offers $1.425M in Child Care Economic Development Grants

Communities in Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties, as well as across greater Minnesota, are invited to
« Prev1234567Next »