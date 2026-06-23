Minnesota DNR Expands Deer Feed and Attractant Ban

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding its deer feeding and attractant ban to five additional counties in an effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease. The newly added counties are Becker, Clearwater, Grant, McLeod and Meeker, after CWD was detected in wild deer in new parts of the state last year.

Officials say feeding sites can cause deer to gather unnaturally, increasing the risk of disease transmission. The ban now covers 37 counties statewide. The DNR continues to discourage feeding deer anywhere in Minnesota and recommends improving habitat instead to provide natural food sources and shelter.