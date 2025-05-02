Budget Bills main for legislators in the Minnesota Senate 

We’re in the last leg of the 2025 Legislative Session, and legislatures are prepared for what may be the busiest time of the session. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) tells us what the next couple weeks will look like in St Paul and what kind of legislation is coming to the Senate Floor.

Johnson says one thing he and the Republican Caucus will be pushing for is cuts to wasteful spending, and no new tax increases.

Lastly, Senator Johnson highlights some bills that that Democrats and Republicans are far apart on, that may get interesting in negotiations.

The Minnesota Legislative Session will end on May 19.