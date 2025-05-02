Skip to content

Budget Bills main for legislators in the Minnesota Senate 

We’re in the last leg of the 2025 Legislative Session, and legislatures are prepared for what may be the busiest time of the session. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) tells us what the next couple weeks will look like in St Paul and what kind of legislation is coming to the Senate Floor. 

Johnson says one thing he and the Republican Caucus will be pushing for is cuts to wasteful spending, and no new tax increases. 

Lastly, Senator Johnson highlights some bills that that Democrats and Republicans are far apart on, that may get interesting in negotiations. 

The Minnesota Legislative Session will end on May 19.

May 5, 2025

“Potential” state record sturgeon caught on Lake of the Woods

Over the weekend on Saturday, a “potential” state record catch-and-release lake sturgeon was caught on Lake of the
May 5, 2025

Real ID deadline approaching this week

People are scrambling across the U.S. to beat the deadline for applying for a Real ID. Not having
May 1, 2025

Warroad Chamber of Commerce

The Warroad Chamber of Commerce had their Annual Meeting and Update on Wednesday night at the American Legion
