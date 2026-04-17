Skip to content

Celebrate Mothers Day With Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge

Minnesota moms are invited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a free fishing challenge.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting the virtual Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, May ninth through tenth, when Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a license.

Participants simply join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and share a photo of each fish they catch during the weekend. All participants will be entered into a random prize drawing, and free webinars are available ahead of time to help anglers brush up on their skills.

The DNR says the goal is to welcome more women into the outdoors and build lasting memories on the water. Last year, more than 2,700 moms participated.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR Take a Mom Fishing webpage.

April 18, 2026

Minnesota Republicans Block Bill to Expand Attorney General Fraud Unit

Another proposal to crack down on fraud in Minnesota has stalled at the State Capitol. DFL Representative Matt
April 18, 2026

Congress Votes to Overturn BWCA Protection Ruling

Congress has voted to overturn a 20-year mining withdrawal in northern Minnesota’s Superior National Forest, opening the door
April 18, 2026

Jon’s Auto Salvage Pushes For Local Recycling for Earth Week

Jon’s Auto Salvage of Greenbush is marking Earth Week with a special push for recycling. From April 20th
« Prev1234567Next »