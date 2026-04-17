Celebrate Mothers Day With Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge

Minnesota moms are invited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a free fishing challenge.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting the virtual Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, May ninth through tenth, when Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a license.

Participants simply join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and share a photo of each fish they catch during the weekend. All participants will be entered into a random prize drawing, and free webinars are available ahead of time to help anglers brush up on their skills.

The DNR says the goal is to welcome more women into the outdoors and build lasting memories on the water. Last year, more than 2,700 moms participated.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR Take a Mom Fishing webpage.