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Jon’s Auto Salvage Pushes For Local Recycling for Earth Week

Jon’s Auto Salvage of Greenbush is marking Earth Week with a special push for recycling. From April 20th through the 24th, the business will pay 80 cents per pound for aluminum cans. Hours run from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Organizers say all cans must be clean and free of non-aluminum materials. Items like foil, glass, and food waste won’t be accepted. Participants are also asked to bring cans in large single garbage bags only.

April 18, 2026

Minnesota Republicans Block Bill to Expand Attorney General Fraud Unit

Another proposal to crack down on fraud in Minnesota has stalled at the State Capitol. DFL Representative Matt
April 18, 2026

Congress Votes to Overturn BWCA Protection Ruling

Congress has voted to overturn a 20-year mining withdrawal in northern Minnesota’s Superior National Forest, opening the door
April 17, 2026

Celebrate Mothers Day With Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge

Minnesota moms are invited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a free fishing challenge. The Minnesota Department of
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