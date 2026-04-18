Jon’s Auto Salvage of Greenbush is marking Earth Week with a special push for recycling. From April 20th through the 24th, the business will pay 80 cents per pound for aluminum cans. Hours run from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Organizers say all cans must be clean and free of non-aluminum materials. Items like foil, glass, and food waste won’t be accepted. Participants are also asked to bring cans in large single garbage bags only.
Jon’s Auto Salvage Pushes For Local Recycling for Earth Week
Minnesota Republicans Block Bill to Expand Attorney General Fraud Unit
Another proposal to crack down on fraud in Minnesota has stalled at the State Capitol. DFL Representative Matt
Congress Votes to Overturn BWCA Protection Ruling
Congress has voted to overturn a 20-year mining withdrawal in northern Minnesota’s Superior National Forest, opening the door
Celebrate Mothers Day With Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge
Minnesota moms are invited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a free fishing challenge. The Minnesota Department of