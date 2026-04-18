Jon’s Auto Salvage Pushes For Local Recycling for Earth Week

Jon’s Auto Salvage of Greenbush is marking Earth Week with a special push for recycling. From April 20th through the 24th, the business will pay 80 cents per pound for aluminum cans. Hours run from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Organizers say all cans must be clean and free of non-aluminum materials. Items like foil, glass, and food waste won’t be accepted. Participants are also asked to bring cans in large single garbage bags only.