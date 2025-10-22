Chaska Man Dies in Boating Accident on Lake of the Woods

A 69-year-old man is dead after a boating accident on Lake of the Woods.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brian Herridge from Chaska, Minnesota, was recovered from the lake on Saturday, October 18.

Officials were initially called to the lake for a report of a capsized boat just after 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Other boaters reported strong northerly winds and five- to seven-foot swells at the time.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.